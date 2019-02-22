AFMC announces 2018 Logistics Readiness Award nominees

Air Force Materiel Command nominees for the 2018 Air Force Logistics Readiness Individual and Unit Awards were announced by Maj. Gen. Allan Day, AFMC Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration.

A member of Team Edwards from the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron is one of the nominees.

Winners from each category below will go on to compete at the Air Force level.

Field Level

Airman of the Year: Staff Sgt. Brandie Benoit, 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tinker AFB, Okla.

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Clayton Leirer, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Robins AFB, Ga.

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Michael Cherry, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Cole Johnson, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah

Field Grade Officer of the Year: Lt. Col. Kelie Thomas, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Robins AFB, Ga.

Category I of the Year: Andre Stuart, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Category II of the Year: Craig Mays, 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron, Langley AFB, Va.

Category III of the Year: Kirk Capistrant, 436th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.

Staff Level

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year: Master Sgt. Pahola O’Brien, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. John DeLaura, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Unit Award

Logistics Readiness Squadron of the Year – Non Flying nomination: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Daedalian Logistics Effectiveness Award nomination: 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

American Petroleum Institute Trophy Award nomination: 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah

Congratulations to our AFMC winners, and best of luck as they move on to compete at the Air Force level.