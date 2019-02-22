Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

February 22, 2019
 

AFMC announces 2018 Logistics Readiness Award nominees

Estella Holmes
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

Air Force Materiel Command nominees for the 2018 Air Force Logistics Readiness Individual and Unit Awards were announced by Maj. Gen. Allan Day, AFMC Director of Logistics, Civil Engineering, Force Protection and Nuclear Integration.

A member of Team Edwards from the 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron is one of the nominees.

Winners from each category below will go on to compete at the Air Force level.

Field Level

Airman of the Year:  Staff Sgt. Brandie Benoit, 72nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tinker AFB, Okla.
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:  Tech. Sgt. Clayton Leirer, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Robins AFB, Ga.

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:  Master Sgt. Michael Cherry, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

Company Grade Officer of the Year:  Capt. Cole Johnson, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah

Field Grade Officer of the Year:  Lt. Col. Kelie Thomas, 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Robins AFB, Ga.

Category I of the Year:  Andre Stuart, 412th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

Category II of the Year:  Craig Mays, 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron, Langley AFB, Va.

Category III of the Year:  Kirk Capistrant, 436th Supply Chain Operations Squadron, Scott AFB, Ill.

Staff Level

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year:  Master Sgt. Pahola O’Brien, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Company Grade Officer of the Year:  Capt. John DeLaura, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Unit Award

Logistics Readiness Squadron of the Year – Non Flying nomination:  Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint-Base San Antonio, Texas

Daedalian Logistics Effectiveness Award nomination:  96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.

American Petroleum Institute Trophy Award nomination:  75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah

Congratulations to our AFMC winners, and best of luck as they move on to compete at the Air Force level.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
DoD

Military Saves Week begins Feb. 25

Military Saves Week runs Feb 25-March 1. Take the Pledge: https://militarysaves.org/for-savers/savings-tools-and-resources/take-the-pledge. Volunteers can pledge to save for retirement, college fund, PCS or a vacation. Classes will be held at Edwards during Military Saves Week with food being provided during all classes. Call 661-277-0723 to sign up today. Class schedule: * Feb. 25: noon-1 p.m....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Annual award winners meet Captain Marvel

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit The 2018 412th Test Wing Annual Award winners pose for a photo with Brie Larson in Bldg. 1600 Feb. 20. Larson plays the title character in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” film s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Pegasus connects with fifth-generation fighter

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner A KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker from the 418th Flight Test Squadron connects with an F-35 Lightning II from the 461st Flight Test Squadron Jan. 22 during a test sortie over California. It...
 
Full Story »

 