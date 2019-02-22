Military Saves Week begins Feb. 25



Military Saves Week runs Feb 25-March 1.

Take the Pledge: https://militarysaves.org/for-savers/savings-tools-and-resources/take-the-pledge.

Volunteers can pledge to save for retirement, college fund, PCS or a vacation.

Classes will be held at Edwards during Military Saves Week with food being provided during all classes.

Call 661-277-0723 to sign up today.

Class schedule:

* Feb. 25: noon-1 p.m.: Budgeting for your PCS

* Feb. 26: 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: Get out of DEBT quickly

* Feb. 26: 1 p.m.-2p.m.: MatriMoney-Learn to talk about finances with your significant other!

* Feb. 26: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: College Financial Aid Basics

* Feb. 27: noon-1 p.m.: Home Buying vs. Renting

* Feb. 27: 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Money Behaviors: Learn how to change your thinking/behaviors about Money!

* Feb. 28: noon-1 p.m.: Fundamentals of Investing

* Feb. 28: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Advanced Investing: Build your nest egg

* March 1: noon-1 p.m.: Teach your Kids about Finances

For questions, call Nicole Purcell at 661-277-0723.