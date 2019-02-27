STARBASE seeking volunteers



Attention Team Edwards.

STARBASE Edwards is nearly ready for blast off. But they need your help to make the mission a success.

The STARBASE staff is looking for volunteers with science, technology, engineering or math backgrounds to join the crew in sharing their passion for STEM with the fifth and sixth graders of Antelope Valley. Local students are eager to learn about our careers and how STEM has helped Edwards employees along their journey.

In addition to sharing your own story, volunteers are invited to assist the STARBASE instructors for 1-2 hours in leading the day’s hands-on, minds-on activity.

Every day at STARBASE is different. One day volunteers may be helping the class launch water rockets, the next they may be assisting students in making a seat belt for Eggbert, our brave “Eggstronaut.”

No prior teaching experience is needed. The time commitment can be anywhere from an hour to all day, the STARBASE staff will work around people’s schedule.

If you would like to volunteer at STARBASE Edwards, please complete the following survey. Please provide contact information, availability and interests so the staff can match you with the lesson that bests suits you.

Survey:

https://starbaseedwardsvolunteers.wufoo.com/forms/starbase-edwards-volunteer-interest/

FMI please contact the STARBASE Edwards crew at 661-275-1501 or email starbase.edwards@gmail.com.

The Department of Defense’s STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At DOD STARBASE, students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM, according to the DOD. They interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the “real world.” The program provides students with 25 hours of stimulating experiences at National Guard, Navy, Marine, Air Force Reserve, Army and Air Force bases across the nation.

STARBASE focuses on elementary students, primarily fifth graders. The goal is to motivate them to explore STEM as they continue their education. The academies serve students that are historically under-represented in STEM. Students who live in inner cities or rural locations, those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, low in academic performance or have a disability are in the target group. The program encourages students to set goals and achieve them.

Read more about DOD STARBASE at https://dodstarbase.org/.