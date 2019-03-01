Innovation culture walls popping up on base

Innovation culture walls will be displayed at several locations on Edwards to emphasize and invoke innovative thought as the 412th Test Wing’s innovation campaign continues.

The walls are similar to the innovation wall displayed at 412th Test Wing headquarters in Bldg. 2750.

Innovation walls will be displayed at the F-22 Combined Test Force, Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force, 412th Test Engineering Group and 412th Range Squadron.





Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit



