Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 1, 2019
 

Innovation culture walls popping up on base

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Part of the innovation wall at the 412th Test Wing Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Innovation culture walls will be displayed at several locations on Edwards to emphasize and invoke innovative thought as the 412th Test Wing’s innovation campaign continues.

The walls are similar to the innovation wall displayed at 412th Test Wing headquarters in Bldg. 2750.

Innovation walls will be displayed at the F-22 Combined Test Force, Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force, 412th Test Engineering Group and 412th Range Squadron.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

One of several innovation tiles that will be displayed on unit walls throughout Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

 
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit
 
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit



 

