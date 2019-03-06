Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 6, 2019
 

Edwards AFB’s STARBASE program takes off with first class

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Janet Creech (left) and Caitlin Craig, STARBASE Instructional Systems specialists, launch a straw rocket on the first day of class for Edwards Air Force Base’s STARBASE program March 5, 2019. Edwards is one of nine active duty bases with an official STARBASE program. The STEM-based program familiarizes elementary students, primary fifth and sixth graders, from all backgrounds to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Edwards Air Force Base in California launched its first STARBASE class at Branch Elementary March 5, 2019.

Edwards is one of nine active duty bases with an official STARBASE program. The STEM-based program familiarizes elementary students, primary fifth and sixth graders, from all backgrounds to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program serves students from the Kern County School District and partners with the district to support their standards of learning objectives. Students learn about physics, aerodynamics, nanotechnology, robotics, navigation and mapping during their coursework.

The first STARBASE class at Edwards welcomed fifth graders from Branch Elementary for a where they will attend one class a week for a month. On the first day the students learned about the metric system and Newton’s Laws among other subjects.

“Our first day of class was great,” said Janet Creech, STARBASE Instructional Systems specialist. “The students were as excited to learn as we were to teach them. We had a blast launching small straw rockets and introducing the class to computer-aided design.”

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Janet Creech, STARBASE Instructional Systems specialist, shows a student how to calculate the volume of different boxes during the first day of STARBASE classes March 5, 2019.

Annually, STARBASE will engage nearly 1,000 Kern County fifth graders with its STEM-based experiential approach curriculum.

“STARBASE Edwards is unique because we give students the opportunity to try something new without fear of failure,” Creech said. “We teach them is it okay if everything doesn’t go according to plan. The most important lesson they can take away is to learn from mistakes and try something new next time.”

Creech added Edwards STARBASE is always looking for volunteers and no teaching experience is required. Interested volunteers need to complete a survey, or contact the team at starbase.edwards@gmail.com.

Schools interested in signing up their class for a field trip to STARBASE Edwards should email starbase.edwards@gmail.com or call 661-275-1501.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Fifth grade students from Branch Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base, California, launch straw rockets to see Newton’s Laws of Motion in effect during the first day of STARBASE classes March 5, 2019.

The Department of Defense’s STARBASE is a premier educational program sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. At DOD STARBASE, students participate in challenging “hands-on, mind-on” activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, or STEM, according to the DOD. They interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the “real world.” The program provides students with 25 hours of stimulating experiences at National Guard, Navy, Marine, Air Force Reserve, Army and Air Force bases across the nation.

STARBASE focuses on elementary students, primarily fifth graders. The goal is to motivate them to explore STEM as they continue their education. The academies serve students that are historically under-represented in STEM.  Students who live in inner cities or rural locations, those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, low in academic performance or have a disability are in the target group. The program encourages students to set goals and achieve them.

Read more about DOD STARBASE at https://dodstarbase.org/.
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

A fifth grade student sits with his STARBASE mission log on the first day of STARBASE class March 5, 2019. The mission log has learning activities for the students.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Emerging Technologies CTF conducts first autonomous flight test

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit David Freeman, 412th Test Wing Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force, hand launches a small unmanned aircraft system in the north part of Edwards Air Force Base, California, Feb. 27. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Congresswoman Hill gets inside look at Plant 42

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hill (left) is welcomed by U.S. Air Force Plant 42 director John Esch Feb. 21. The newly elected congresswoman was given a tour of the sprawling facility in Palmd...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

AFMC Command Chief to focus on communication, people

Air Force photograph Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell is the new command chief at Air Force Materiel Command. Cadell brings almost 27 years of Air Force service to the senior enlisted position at AFMC, where he ser...
 
Full Story »

 