Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 11, 2019
 

Innovation success: Reusable containers save thousands

Courtesy photograph

From left: David Behrendt, 412th Force Support Squadron; Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, former 412th TW command chief; discuss the new reusable food containers at the Joshua Tree Dining Facility last year.

At the Joshua Tree Dining Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Styrofoam containers have been the container of choice for grabbing a meal on the go.

Recently, the cost for these containers was set to increase from $8,000 per month to $24,000 per month as a result of an increase in price and usage. In the long run, these costs would be unsustainable and usage of these containers would need to be restricted.

After hearing complaints regarding this restriction, David Behrendt, 412th Force Support Squadron, was encouraged by leadership to ?nd a solution.

With the help of Master Sgt. Krisryan Borsil, Ray McMillan, and Courey Cobb, they were able to implement a reusable to-go container system at the dining facility, which has been in e?ect since last October.

Not only does this system reduce cost to below $3,000 a month, but it also reduces the environmental impact associated with Styrofoam containers. Other bene?ts of these reusable containers include being durable, holding food temperature longer and being microwave and dishwasher safe.

As a result of this innovative success story, Behrendt won 412th Test Wing Innovator of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2018.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

LACAS, Team Edwards combine forces to bring world-class air shows to Aerospace Valley

With a slap on the table and an emphatic “This is happening!” Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, made official the partnership between Edwards Air Force Base and the Los Ang...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017. Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

AFMC honors top Airmen

Air Force photograph by Michelle Gigante Air Force Material Command annual awards nominees are joined in the Early Years Gallery of the National Museum of the Air Force here, by Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, AFMC commander, and Patr...
 
Full Story »

 