Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 18, 2019
 

461st FLTS lands two more F-35s for test

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay

Members of the 461st Flight Test Squadron pose for a photo in front of a newly delivered F-35A March 7, 2019.

The 461st Flight Test Squadron and F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., received two additional F-35As to support continued developmental testing March 7.

The fifth-generation fighters are on loan from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

“Air Combat Command, always a supporter of developmental flight test, recognized a small shortfall and volunteered these aircraft to help support the joint, integrated test team and ultimately the warfighter,” said Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton, 461st FLTS commander and F-35 ITF director. “These aircraft are here to support F-35 Mission System Development and will help augment the current F-35 DT fleet.”

Hamilton added that since F-35 capability is based on the integration of multiple F-35s while airborne, these assets bolster the team’s ability to collect vital data. Additionally, the new jets are already integrated with special instrumentation pods needed in flight testing, which allows them to be of immediate support.

The 461st FLTS at Edwards Air Force Base oversees developmental testing of all variants of the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

LACAS, Team Edwards combine forces to bring world-class air shows to Aerospace Valley

With a slap on the table and an emphatic “This is happening!” Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, made official the partnership between Edwards Air Force Base and the Los Ang...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017. Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Innovation success: Reusable containers save thousands

Courtesy photograph From left: David Behrendt, 412th Force Support Squadron; Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Roosevelt Jones, former 412th TW command chief; discuss the new reusable...
 
Full Story »

 