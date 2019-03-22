Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 22, 2019
 

Air Force’s top NCO gets look at all things Edwards

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Kyesha Thomas, 412th Security Forces Squadron (left), and Airman 1st Class Parris Gonzalez, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, at the Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility, March 18, 2019. The Air Force’s top enlisted Airman received a two-day tour of Edwards Air Force Base.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright received a whirlwind tour of the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe March 18-19.

The highest ranking enlisted member in the Air Force got a firsthand look at almost every squadron and unit at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Wright visited with everyone from security forces defenders to testers at the F-35 Joint Operation Test Team, 418th Flight Test Squadron and 416th Flight Test Squadron.

The chief and his traveling staff met with base leadership for a rundown of the 412th Test Wing and Air Force Test Center mission and along his two-day tour around base he met with the Edwards workforce and recognized outstanding Airmen with challenge coins from the highest level of the Air Force.

“I’m thoroughly impressed by all the things they do here at Edwards, but honestly I’m more impressed by the people,” Wright said. “I got to meet some incredible Airmen who are doing some incredible things and who are extremely dedicated and confident.”

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Anthony Accurso, 412th Test Wing Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force (left), discusses small unammed aircraft systems with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, March 19, 2019.

Wright is the 18th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position.

As CMSAF, Wright provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. He serves as the personal adviser to Gen. David Goldfein, U.S. Air Force chief of staff, and the secretary of the Air Force, Heather A. Wilson, on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of the enlisted force.

Wright originally scheduled to visit Edwards late last year, but had to postpone his trip to visit Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to examine the damage there following Hurricane Michael.

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visits the Joshua Tree Inn Dining Facility March 18, 2019. The Air Force’s top noncommissioned officer received a two-day tour of Edwards Air Force Base.

After eventually landing at Edwards this past week, Wright said he was impressed by the base’s work ethic and the test mission’s goal of supporting the warfighter now and for the future.

“The level of dedication and commitment of all the Airmen who are here to some pretty incredible missions in the test world has just been amazing,” said Wright. “I’m actually looking forward to going back and talking to General Goldfein about the incredible things that are happening here at Edwards. I was also particularly impressed with the high level, strong level and very influential level of innovation that’s occurring here at Edwards…and I see it all over the wing. I’m looking forward to some great things coming out of the 412th Test Wing and Team Edwards in terms of innovation and leading the way our United States Air Force.” 
 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright (left) presents a challenge coin for a job well done to Airman 1st Class Thierry Crawley, 412th Medical Group, Mental Health technician, March 19, 2019.

 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Matias, 412th Operations Support Squadron (right), briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright at the Edwards Air Force Base tower simulator used for training, March 19, 2019. Matias is a current Air Force 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year awardee. Wright received a two-day tour of Edwards Air Force Base.

 

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright prepares to hit the off road with defenders of the 412th Security Forces Squadron, March 18, 2019. The Air Force’s top enlisted Airman received a two-day tour of Edwards Air Force Base.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards

Edwards Airman among AFMC’s best

Air Force photograph by Michelle Gigante Senior Airman Mutia Graham, Air Force Test Center, walks through a formation of sabers during Air Force Materiel Command’s Annual Excellence Awards Banquet March 6, 2019, at Wright...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

New VISTA paint scheme gets artist’s approval

Air Force photograph by Joe Jones Renowned aviation artist Mike Machat officially endorsed his latest work for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School March 7 when he applied his signature to the school’s NF-16D VISTA in-flight ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Former 412th Test Wing commander embodies ‘Captain Marvel’ spirit

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Maj. Gen. Dawn Dunlop, Special Access Program Central Office director, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, poses for a photo in front of an F-22 Rapto...
 
Full Story »

 