Desert Eagle – Edwards


Salutes & Awards

March 22, 2019
 

Edwards Airman among AFMC’s best

Air Force photograph by Michelle Gigante

Senior Airman Mutia Graham, Air Force Test Center, walks through a formation of sabers during Air Force Materiel Command’s Annual Excellence Awards Banquet March 6, 2019, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Senior Airman Mutia M. Graham of the 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is one of Air Force Materiel Command’s top Airmen for 2018.

The Annual Excellence Awards Banquet for the command was held March 6 in the Modern Flight Gallery of the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Nominees in nine separate categories — Airman, non-commissioned officer, senior NCO, first sergeant, company grade officer, field grade officer, civilian category I, civilian category II and civilian category III competed from throughout AFMC’s headquarters, centers and wings.

Air Force photograph by Michelle Gigante

From left: Patricia M. Young, Air Force Materiel Command executive director; Maj. Gen. Carl Schaefer, AFMC deputy commander; Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, AFMC commander; and Senior Airman Mutia Graham, Air Force Test Center; pose for a photo during AFMC’s Annual Excellence Awards Banquet March 6, 2019, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. McMurry presented Graham with a trophy for being selected as the command’s Airman of 2018.

As a Bioenvironmental Engineering journeyman, Graham attacked overdue discrepancies and resolved compliance gaps, while filling a senior non-commissioned officer position for more than six weeks. In addition, Graham piloted a $52 million dollar ventilation testing program by evaluating shops and centralizing the chemicals used, thereby producing a safer working environment. She also led a 27 member team performing multiple hazardous air studies and certifying safety of work centers. Graham also served as honor guard where she directed 132 details, trained 17 Airmen, and devoted over 400 hours performing honor guard duties.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Air Force’s top NCO gets look at all things Edwards

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Kyesha Thomas, 412th Security Forces Squadron (left), and Airman 1st Class Parris Gonzalez, U...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

New VISTA paint scheme gets artist’s approval

Air Force photograph by Joe Jones Renowned aviation artist Mike Machat officially endorsed his latest work for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School March 7 when he applied his signature to the school’s NF-16D VISTA in-flight ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Former 412th Test Wing commander embodies ‘Captain Marvel’ spirit

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Maj. Gen. Dawn Dunlop, Special Access Program Central Office director, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, poses for a photo in front of an F-22 Rapto...
 
Full Story »

 