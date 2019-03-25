Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

March 25, 2019
 

Time to help: AFAF season kicks off at Edwards

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Coleman, 412th TW acting command chief, pose for a photo while filling out their Air Force Assistance Fund donation forms March 22. Standing in the back, from left to right are this year’s AFAF managers: Senior Master Sgt. Brian Holmes, 2nd Lt. Morgan Mavroudis and 2nd Lt. Evan Amato.

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, kicked off this year’s Air Force Assistance Fund campaign March 22, by signing the AFAF memorandum for Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. 

The AFAF is a charitable fund by Airmen for Airmen. All monies raised during the campaign go to supporting the Air Force’s four charities: The Air Force Aid Society takes care of Airmen and their families, with emergency assistance, educational loans, spouse tuition and base enhancement projects; the Air Force Village and Air Force Enlisted Village provide retirees’ widows and widowers with a home and caring community among fellow Air Force family members; while the Lemay Foundation seeks out and provides the same group short to long term financial grants.

“This year, as you are presented the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a fellow Airman, I’d like to suggest you reflect on the four affiliate AFAF charities,” said Teichert. “They take care of emergency needs; host much-needed base enhancement programs; take care of our fellow Airmen-retirees’ widows and widowers; and give those widows and widowers a home to live in, among their Air Force family. Historically, between 23 and 29 percent of the active duty force give to AFAF during the annual campaign. This year our focus is 100 percent contact and awareness for each employee and we want to beat our contribution amount from 2018. The key workers in your squadrons and units will reach out to provide you the opportunity to make a difference.”

This year’s campaign runs from March 18 to April 26. Edwards’ goal this year is $53,000.

For more information, contact Senior Master Sgt. Brian Holmes at brian.holmes.3@us.af.mil or 2nd Lt. Morgan Mavroudis at morgan.mavroudis.1@us.af.mil.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Aerial refueling probe light evaluations flown with KC-135: Effort to clear F-35 night refueling envelope

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Brian Kelly A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II is drogue refueled by a KC-10A during a training mission near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., April 10, 2015. The F-35 program recently completed testing...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Breakfast, bacon bolsters base bonds

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem Chief Master Sgt. James Coleman, 412th Test Wing acting command chief, Airman 1st Class Cameron Hawthorne, 412th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Staff Sgt. Akina Jones, 412th AMDS, and Brig....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

2019 USAF Test Pilot School applications due May 29

Air Force photograph by Ethan Wagner A past United States Air Force Test Pilot School Class poses in front of the NF-104 display in front of the school house. 2019 TPS applications are due May 29, 2019. Application packages for...
 
Full Story »

 