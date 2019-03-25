Time to help: AFAF season kicks off at Edwards

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, kicked off this year’s Air Force Assistance Fund campaign March 22, by signing the AFAF memorandum for Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The AFAF is a charitable fund by Airmen for Airmen. All monies raised during the campaign go to supporting the Air Force’s four charities: The Air Force Aid Society takes care of Airmen and their families, with emergency assistance, educational loans, spouse tuition and base enhancement projects; the Air Force Village and Air Force Enlisted Village provide retirees’ widows and widowers with a home and caring community among fellow Air Force family members; while the Lemay Foundation seeks out and provides the same group short to long term financial grants.

“This year, as you are presented the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a fellow Airman, I’d like to suggest you reflect on the four affiliate AFAF charities,” said Teichert. “They take care of emergency needs; host much-needed base enhancement programs; take care of our fellow Airmen-retirees’ widows and widowers; and give those widows and widowers a home to live in, among their Air Force family. Historically, between 23 and 29 percent of the active duty force give to AFAF during the annual campaign. This year our focus is 100 percent contact and awareness for each employee and we want to beat our contribution amount from 2018. The key workers in your squadrons and units will reach out to provide you the opportunity to make a difference.”

This year’s campaign runs from March 18 to April 26. Edwards’ goal this year is $53,000.

For more information, contact Senior Master Sgt. Brian Holmes at brian.holmes.3@us.af.mil or 2nd Lt. Morgan Mavroudis at morgan.mavroudis.1@us.af.mil.