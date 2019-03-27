Breakfast, bacon bolsters base bonds

Airmen and their families enjoyed breakfast for dinner during a Strong Family Program event at the Mojave Sky Community Center at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., March 18.

The Strong Family Program is a monthly, base-wide program with the goal of allowing community members to socialize with each other and give base leadership the opportunity to engage with residents, said Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Runnels, 412th TW deputy chaplain.

“It provides an opportunity for the Community Action Team (helping agencies) to serve and advertise their programs,” Runnels said. “And to simply show some love to our community.”

The dinner’s menu included breakfast items such as eggs, pancakes and bacon and was served by the 412th TW command team as well as two junior Airmen.

“This is a high-visibility opportunity for us to meet a basic need of our installation; to get to know each other,” Runnels said. “It is important to note that this is a collaborated effort with our Community Action Team to remain visible within the base as it also provides an opportunity for the Wing commander to mingle with our active-duty families.”

The next SFP dinner is planned for April 17, 5-7 p.m., at the Mojave Sky Community Center.

