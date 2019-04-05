Desert Eagle – Edwards


Local

April 5, 2019
 

Team Edwards enjoy coffee with local veterans

Air Force photograph by Danny Bazzell

Staff Sgt. Laronald Poston, 412th Security Forces Squadron, Col. Gwendolyn Foster, 412th Medical Group commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Keysor, 412th MDG chief of medical staff, Master Sgt. Nicholas Scott, 412th Medical Support Squadron, and Juan Blanco, Coffee4Vets president, pose for a photo at a Coffee4Vets event in Lancaster, Calif., April 2. Coffee4Vets meets every Tuesday at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Lancaster. It allows currently serving Airmen to engage with local Veterans and builds camaraderie.



 

