

Police Week 2019 is scheduled for May 13-17. There are multiple events planned throughout the week:

May 13, at 8 a.m. — Opening Ceremony and For the Fallen Ruck March at the Base Gym

May 14, at 9 a.m. — Shooting Competition at CATM

May 15, at noon — Over 30 vs. Under 30 Basketball Game at the Base Gym

May 16, at 8 a.m. — Golf Tournament at Base Golf Course

May 17, at 1 p.m. — Closing Ceremony (Final Guardmount), across from Bldg. 1 (AFTC HQ)

May 17, at 2:30 p.m. — Squadron Cookout at Bldg. 2419.

For more information, contact Tech. Sgt. Juan Valles, juan.valles.1@us.af.mil.