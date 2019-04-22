Desert Eagle – Edwards


April 22, 2019
 

Police Week 2019


Police Week 2019 is scheduled for May 13-17. There are multiple events planned throughout the week:
May 13, at 8 a.m. — Opening Ceremony and For the Fallen Ruck March at the Base Gym
May 14, at 9 a.m. — Shooting Competition at CATM
May 15, at noon — Over 30 vs. Under 30 Basketball Game at the Base Gym
May 16, at 8 a.m. — Golf Tournament at Base Golf Course
May 17, at 1 p.m. — Closing Ceremony (Final Guardmount), across from Bldg. 1 (AFTC HQ)
May 17, at 2:30 p.m. — Squadron Cookout at Bldg. 2419.

For more information, contact Tech. Sgt. Juan Valles, juan.valles.1@us.af.mil.



 

Eddie’s Quest to the Benefield Anechoic Facility

Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula A B-1 Lancer is positioned inside the Benefield Anechoic Facility on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in preparation for a series of electronic warfare tests, July 27, 2016. The BAF prov...
 
Innovation: Fad or Foundation?

Air Force photograph Maj. Gen. Carl Schaefer (left), Air Force Materiel Command deputy commander, observes activities with a volunteer from the Columbus Zoo during an Air Force Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics o...
 
Prescribed fire burns on Edwards scheduled to begin April 28

While wildland fire is not a common occurrence on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., fire management is a pivotal activity that can affect natural resource management activities and provide man-made asset protection. Prescribed fire burn activities are planned for the Muroc Lake Golf Course near Rosamond Blvd. and Old Area C near Bailey Road from...
 
