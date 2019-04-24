Base commander addresses Desert High School students

Air Force photograph by Jade Black
Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, talks with Desert High School students at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 18. Teichert commemorated the Month of the Military Child by thanking the students themselves.
Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, addressed students at the Desert High School gym on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., during a pep rally April 18.
Teichert commemorated the Month of the Military Child by personally thanking students with military parents. He said he understands the challenges that military children experience, but he appreciates the support that they provide for their parents.
He also challenged the students to realize how special they are and to treat others as such. He also reminded the children that “the only limiations in life, are the ones you put on yourself.”
