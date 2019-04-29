Edwards Civ-Mil Support Group holds Spring Mixer

Civ-Mil member and past president Aida O’Connor talks with 412th Test Wing Commander Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert during the annual Civ-Mil mixer at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 25. O’Connor created the Edwards Civ-Mil support group more than two decades ago and remains active in the organization as a board member. Base leaders and members of the Antelope Valley community came together to raise funds for various support projects on base. The Civ-Mil Group board of directors host a collaborative monthly meeting along with Edwards AFB military leaders to discuss ways the Aerospace Valley military and civilian communities can best serve one another.



Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, addresses the Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group during their Spring Mixer at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 25. Base leaders and members of the Antelope Valley community came together to raise funds for various support projects on base. The Civ-Mil Group board of directors host a collaborative monthly meeting along with Edwards AFB military leaders to discuss ways the Aerospace Valley military and civilian communities can best serve one another.



Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, addresses the Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group during their Spring Mixer at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 25. Base leaders and members of the Antelope Valley community came together to raise funds for various support projects on base. The Civ-Mil Group board of directors host a collaborative monthly meeting along with Edwards AFB military leaders to discuss ways the Aerospace Valley military and civilian communities can best serve one another.



Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group held their Spring Mixer at Club Muroc here April 25. Base leaders and members of the Antelope Valley community mixed and mingle to raise funds for various support projects on base. The Civ-Mil Group board of directors host a collaborative monthly meeting along with Edwards AFB military leaders to discuss ways the Aerospace Valley military and civilian communities can best serve one another.



Clayton Fowler, Staff Assistant for U.S. Congressman, 22nd District Kevin McCarthy, Mynga Day, 412th Test Wing Protocol Chief, and Brandon Roque, Field Representive California Assemblyman, 36th Assembly District Tom Lackey, pose for a photo during the Edwards Civ-Mil Support Group Spring Mixer at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., April 25. Base leaders and members of the Antelope Valley community came together to raise funds for various support projects on base. The Civ-Mil Group board of directors host a collaborative monthly meeting along with Edwards AFB military leaders to discuss ways the Aerospace Valley military and civilian communities can best serve one another.