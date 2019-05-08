Edwards AFB kicks off AAPI Month

The month of May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizes the challenges faced by Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians and their vital contributions to the American story.

The Federal Asian Pacific American Council theme for this year is “Unite Our Mission by Engaging Each Other.” Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month honors Americans with a proud heritage that encompasses all of the Asian continent and Pacific islands of Polynesia, Melanesia, and Micronesia.

Events scheduled at Edwards include:

• May 10, Golf Tournament (Hosted by AFTC Rec Club), 8 a.m., Muroc Golf Course (Tropical Attire)

• May 10, Free Movie Night (Lilo and Sitch), 6 p.m. at the Base Theater

• May 14, Cooking Demo (Chicken Kelaguen), 11 a.m. at AFRC

• May 17, AAPI Children’s Reading, 10 a.m., at the Base Library

• May 21, Cooking Demo (Spam Musubi), 11 a.m., at AFRC

• May 21, AAPI Toastmasters Open House, 11:30 a.m., Bldg. 3950, Conference Room 1

• May 22, AAPI Cultural Show and Food Tasting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the AFRC. Tickets are $10. Please contact your local POC for tickets:

o Bldg. 1: Bonnie McGee

o Bldg. 2850: John McGee

o DET 5: 1st Lt. Jesse Opena

o Bldg. 1250/2750: 2nd Lt. Lucas Ang

o Bldg. 3000: Airman 1st Class Alfred John Esmalla

o NASA: Gaby Olsen

o Bldg. 1400/1440: Grace Watson

o Bldg. 3500: Marisel Bulda-Young

o South Base: Sanford Kekauoha

o Bldg. 1600: Master Sgt. Jonathan Young, A1C Cierramae Hanson

o Bldg. 3950: Robert Cruz

o 412th MDG: 1st Lt. Tony Moe or Staff Sgt. Anthony Poerio

*AAPI Menu @ Club Muroc: Limted Time Offer for the month of May (Lunch)

Contact AFRC for Cooking Demo reservation (10 max per event)

The Asian American Pacific Islander Committee looks forward to seeing you!

Note: Golf Tournament 10 May 19, DOD Civilians participating in this event must be on annual leave, leave-without-pay, earned comp time, or earned credit hours. Also, under the flextime authority, a supervisor can authorize an employee on a flexible schedule to participate in these activities if the time is made up during the day. Participation is subject to workload and supervisory approval.

Note: Cooking Demos, Toastmasters Open House, Cultural Show and Food Tasting, DOD Civilians who attend are not to be charged leave for the time exceeding their normal lunch time. If they are otherwise in a duty status, they will remain so during this event. Employees must obtain supervisory approval to participate beyond their allocated lunch time. Approval will be based upon mission needs. If you have questions, please contact your servicing EMR Specialist of the Civilian Personnel Office.

For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Lucas Ang at 661-277-1332.







