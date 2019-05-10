Air Force selects 2019 winner of Gen. Mark A. Welsh One Air Force Award

Air Force officials recently named the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center Cyber Blue Book Total Force Team, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., as the winner of the 2019 Gen. Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award.

Two members of the team are from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The award is given for mission success achieved by a team made up of two or more Total Force components. It recognizes the team that best demonstrates improved effectiveness, operational readiness or mission accomplishment through integrated solutions.

“The AFOTEC Cyber Blue Book Team leveraged Air Reserve Component, Air National Guard, active duty and civilian cyber experts from multiple units nationwide and created one Total Force team to protect national assets,” said Maj. General Michael Brewer, AFOTEC commander.

The team completed cyber vulnerability assessments and documented hundreds of potential vulnerabilities affecting 11 critical weapon systems valued at more than $500 billion. Additionally, the team provided detailed cyber analysis for integration into developmental and operational test activities.

“The team’s final reports are distributed across the Air Force enterprise and effectively increase the resiliency of Air, Space, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Global Strike and Command and Control core weapon systems,” Brewer said. “Looking to the future, we are actively teaming with multiple partners to combine multiple cyber vulnerability assessment approaches into a single recognized methodology. This streamlining of process and products should provide savings and more importantly deliver a more robust cyber vulnerability assessment. This award-winning team is leading the charge for this effort.”

AFOTEC’s Cyber Blue Book Total Force Team includes: