Base says ‘Thank you’ to child care providers

Parents and children from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., have the opportunity to thank their child care providers this week during Provider Appreciation Week.

The kickoff event saw leaders from the base personally thank child care providers at the Child Development Center, May 6.

Today I came back to thank all the providers here at the Child Development Center, on all the great work that they do taking care of our most prized assets; our children,” said Col. Kirk Reagan, 412th Test Wing vice commander. “They work hard every day, and not every day is an easy day.”

The Edwards Family Advisory Board, in cooperation with the 412th Mission Support Group, is sponsoring meals and snacks throughout the week, May 6-10, as a way to say thank you to child care providers, said Amy Martin, FAB officer. Providers include those that work at the CDC, School Age Center, Main Youth Center and Teen Center.

“We will be setting up thank you note tables at all four centers so that throughout the week, families can write thank you notes to their providers, personalizing their gratitude for all the support we get from our providers year-round,” Martin said.

On Thursday, May 9, Martin said the FAB is asking that families from all of the centers help provide a dish for a parent-provided potluck. Also this week, the Branch Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization will also host a Teacher Appreciation Week with an “Around the World” theme.

Reagan, Col. Jeffry Hollman, 412th MSG commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Thompson, 412th MSG command chief master sergeant, toured the CDC and visited with the child care providers and the children in their classrooms. The three thanked the providers and told them that the base mission would not be as successful were it not for the child care that they provide for Team Edwards.

“It takes a lot of patience and a lot of skill here to take care of our children and we greatly appreciate all their efforts to not only take care of our children while we’re working, but also to develop them into the great children that they will become,” Reagan said.