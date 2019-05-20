412th MDG offers volunteer opportunity

The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., in conjunction with the American Red Cross, recently announced a unique opportunity for local high school students: to serve their very own community in the medical field.

“We would like to reach out to our high schoolers, ages 14-18, with a volunteer opportunity at the Medical Group,” said Hannah Vaughan, 412th MDG education and training nurse.

Vaughan said students have the opportunity to volunteer in computer systems, medical logistics, the pharmacy, lab, TOPA (Tricare Operations and Patient Administration), flight medicine and optometry. The Summer Youth Volunteer Program will run from June 14 through August 9. Applications are being accepted now and through May 27.

Vaughan said that they are asking volunteers to be able to work a minimum of eight hours per week. She also said there are several great reasons to volunteer.

“It broadens your social circle, and introduces you to new people, experiences and perspectives,” Vaughan said. “It allows you to network with other volunteers and staff members. It is also an amazing resume builder for scholarships, college admissions or future employment.”

For more information, please contact Hannah Vaughan or Lt. Col. Timothy Gillespie at 661-275-2698, or Master Sgt. Felicia Callen at 661-277-2872.

To apply, visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org to complete a Red Cross Volunteer application. Once complete please visit the Edwards AFB Dental Clinic between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., to receive the official application packet. All packets must be completed and turned in to the Dental Clinic by May 27.