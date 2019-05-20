Today’s look around the Air Force — a U.S. bomber task force deployed to Al Udeid Air Base completed its first mission in mid-May, the 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., was chosen as a potential new F-35 training squadron, the Air Force is reactivating the 65th Aggressor Squadron and moving 11 F-35 Lightning A-II’s to Nellis AFB, Nev., and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson announced the redesignation of the 319th Air Base Wing at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., as the 319th Reconnaissance Wing.