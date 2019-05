Innovators from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing Commander, May. 15, 2019. The group of innovators all submitted their ideas, although their ideas have been designated as inactive and was asked to further review or refine their ideas for a future innovation challenge. The group was given the opportunity to have snacks with commander and to discuss their innovative ideas.