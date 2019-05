Local Scouts prepare to earn badges

Boy Scout Troop 247 Scout Master, Scott Spann belays a Boy Scout during a rock climbing training event at the Oasis Community Center on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 14. The Scouts are conducting training in order to obtain their badges during testing later this summer. For more information about joining the local Boy Scout Troop 247, E-mail troop247.boyscouts@gmail.com or visit https://beascout.scouting.org.





