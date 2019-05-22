Runners descend on Edwards

Competitors take off at the start of the Run with History Half Marathon, 10k and 5k at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 18, 2019.





A runner strikes a pose as she crosses the finish line of the Run with History Half Marathon, 10k and 5k at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 18, 2019.





A runner participates in the Run with History Half Marathon, 10k and 5k on Edwards Air Force Base, May 18, 2019.





A 1970 McLaren M6GT Coupe is displayed during the Run with History Half Marathon, 10k and 5k at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 18, 2019.





Competitors check in during the Run with History Half Marathon, 10k and 5k at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 18, 2019.