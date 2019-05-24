Police Week honors Defenders, police officers

Team Edwards honored local Defenders as well as police officers during Police Week May 13-17, with various events at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“This week is about honoring everybody wearing a badge and beret, and our civilian law enforcement wearing a badge around me,” said Maj. Gilbert Wyche, 412th Security Forces Squadron Commander, during a kick-off event, May 13.

The first event of the week was a 14 km ruck march in honor of the 14 Defenders killed during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, Wyche said. He also mentioned the 21,541 men and women whose names are memorialized at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“Like here at the Center of Aerospace Testing Universe, law enforcement officers around the nation will celebrate our profession and honor the fallen with ceremonies all week long,” Wyche said. “In 2018, 106 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty, just this past week two officers across our country were killed in the line of duty serving their communities.”

The events during Police Week were designed to build camaraderie among base Defenders as well their local partners. It also raised awareness to the sacrifice that Defenders and police officers make for their communities.

“There are few jobs more important or more dangerous than that of a police officer. We work 24-7, 365, all weather, all climates, on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” Wyche said. “And when the public suffers one of their worst moments, they pick up the phone and call us. It is our honor and privilege to come and aid no matter the reason, or the danger.”













