Police Week honors Defenders, police officers

Airman 1st Class Nicholas Gurley, 412th Security Forces Squadron, participates in a shooting competition during Police Week, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

Team Edwards honored local Defenders as well as police officers during Police Week May 13-17, with various events at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“This week is about honoring everybody wearing a badge and beret, and our civilian law enforcement wearing a badge around me,” said Maj. Gilbert Wyche, 412th Security Forces Squadron Commander, during a kick-off event, May 13.

The first event of the week was a 14 km ruck march in honor of the 14 Defenders killed during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, Wyche said. He also mentioned the 21,541 men and women whose names are memorialized at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Maj. Gilbert Wyche, 412th Security Forces Squadron Commander, gives a speech to kick off Police Week, May 13, 2019, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Police Week is observed May 13-17. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

“Like here at the Center of Aerospace Testing Universe, law enforcement officers around the nation will celebrate our profession and honor the fallen with ceremonies all week long,” Wyche said. “In 2018, 106 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty, just this past week two officers across our country were killed in the line of duty serving their communities.”

The events during Police Week were designed to build camaraderie among base Defenders as well their local partners. It also raised awareness to the sacrifice that Defenders and police officers make for their communities.

“There are few jobs more important or more dangerous than that of a police officer. We work 24-7, 365, all weather, all climates, on Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” Wyche said. “And when the public suffers one of their worst moments, they pick up the phone and call us. It is our honor and privilege to come and aid no matter the reason, or the danger.”
 

U.S. Marshal Zack Tyler and Joey Gonzalez discussing putting strategy during a golf tournament during Police Week, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

 
Senior Airman Todd Gross, 412th Security Forces Squadron, participates in a shooting competition during Police Week, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

 
U.S. Marshal Zack Tyler and Joey Gonzalez react in disbelief as Gonzalez’s putt narrowly missed during a golf tournament during Police Week, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)

 

