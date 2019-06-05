AGCAS team celebrates Collier Trophy win

Lt. Col. Raven LeClair, 461st Flight Test Squadron, and his son, Luka, cut a cake commemorating the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System team’s Robert J. Collier Trophy win, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 30, 2019. The Collier Trophy is awarded annually by the U.S. Aeronautic Association “for the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.”





Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton, 461st Flight Test Squadron Commander and F-35 Integrated Test Force Director addresses engineers and test pilots involved in the development of the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., May 30, 2019. The AGCAS team will receive the Robert J. Collier Trophy later this month. The Collier Trophy is awarded annually by the U.S. Aeronautic Association “for the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.”