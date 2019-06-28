The Fourth of July is a wonderful time as family and friends gather to enjoy barbecues, picnics and beautiful fireworks displays.

Unfortunately it is also a time when many people will experience injuries and cause damage to property by using fireworks.

Take a few minutes to read the following information so you and your family can have a safe and happy Independence Day holiday.

In the state of California only the “Safe and Sane” type fireworks are legal for use and even these fireworks are not legal for use in every city. The general rule is if you can buy the fireworks in your city then they are legal for use in the city where you bought them. If you are planning to buy fireworks in one city and use them in another city you must check with the local fire department where you intend to use the fireworks to make sure they are legal in that city.

Although there are approved fireworks in the state of California, all personal use fireworks are prohibited on Edwards AFB. Please plan to attend the “Summer Bash” to witness the awesome fireworks display along with numerous other events.

Even though “Safe and Sane” fireworks are legal for use off the base property, they are still potentially dangerous, especially if used improperly.

Should you decide to purchase fireworks for use off base, keep the following safety precautions in mind:

* Always read and follow the safety directions.

* Never take fireworks apart to build your own fireworks.

* Never allow children to use fireworks without adult supervision.

* Only light one device at a time and remain a safe distance away after lighting the device.

* Never try to re-light or handle “dud” fireworks. Follow the safety directions.

* Use fireworks in an area that is free of combustible vegetation.

* If anyone is burned, apply cool water to the skin for several minutes and seek medical attention.

For questions and more information about fireworks safety, contact the Edwards AFB Fire Prevention Division at 661-277-3124. In the case of an emergency dial 911 from a DSN landline. If you are calling from a cell phone call 661-277-4540/4541.