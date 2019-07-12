Team Edwards celebrates Independence Day in style

Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Team Edwards celebrated the Fourth of July with Summer Bash 2019, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The event featured rides, games, live music and fireworks.
 
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Country singer McKenna Faith performs at Summer Bash 2019, an Independence Day celebration, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The event featured rides, games, live music and fireworks.
 
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Team Edwards members participate in a game during Summer Bash 2019, an Independence Day celebration, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The event featured rides, games, live music and fireworks.
 
Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem

Comedian Sam Ridley emcees Summer Bash 2019, an Independence Day celebration, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The event featured rides, games, live music and fireworks.

