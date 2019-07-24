412th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Joseph Bincarousky, Sr., is the new commander of the 412th Security Forces Squadron following an assumption of command ceremony July 19, 2019, at Club Muroc at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

Bincarousky now leads a squadron comprising of more than 400 military, civilian and contractor personnel who defend the second largest Air Force Base.

Prior to coming to Edwards Bincarousky served as the Senior Policy Adviser, Office of the Secretary of Defense Representative, U.S. Mission to NATO, Brussels, Belgium.

The 412th SFS provides integrated base defense and force protection for all Edwards’ personnel and missions, while simultaneously preparing and deploying defenders in support of worldwide contingencies and combat operations. Additionally, the Combat Arms Section of the 412th SFS equips not only 412th Test Wing Airmen but Los Angeles AFB, Plant 42, March Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, six local Army Units, Defense Criminal Investigative Services and NASA with cutting-edge, innovative marksmanship skills to enhance our nation’s warfighting capabilities year-round.