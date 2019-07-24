Honorary Commanders tour Test Pilot School

Edwards AFB Honorary Commanders participated in a tour of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, July 19, 2019.

The Honorary Commander program is a two-year appointment that partners base commanders with local civic, educational and business leaders to enhance and promote a mutual relationship between the base and the local community.

As part of the tour, the Honorary Commanders received a 412th Test Wing mission brief from Col. Kirk Reagan, 412th TW vice commander, and a TPS mission brief and tour from Col. Ryan Blake, USAF TPS commandant.



