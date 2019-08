Effective Aug. 5, commercial buildings my no longer use the South Gate, South Base/Lancaster Blvd. gate at Edwards Air Force Base.

Gate hours are:

Closed from 9 a.m., Friday until 5 a.m., Saturday

Closed from 9 a.m., Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday

Open from 5 a.m., Sunday until 9 p.m. Friday

These hours also apply for federal holidays.