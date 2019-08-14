Back to school for Team Edwards! Put safety first

Summer vacation is quickly coming to an end as Team Edwards gears up for the Aug. 19 return to school at Branch Elementary and Desert Junior-Senior High School.

As families prepare for the first day back, it is a good time to remember about the rules of the road to ensure all students get to and from school safely.

The 412th Security Forces Squadron reminds everyone to please be patient, observant and on the lookout for children walking or riding bikes, skateboards or scooters as they make their way to class. The speed limit around the school areas and throughout housing is 25 mph. Those travelling through the housing areas can expect moderate delays during peak drop-off and pick-up times and need to plan accordingly.

The 412th Test Wing Occupational Safety office has these additional tips and information:

* Be patient and slow down. Everyone is feeling the pressure as the new school year starts.

* Watch for children walking to school or riding scooters, skateboards or bicycles.

* Have your child wear a helmet when on a scooter, skateboard or bicycle.

* Do not pass other vehicles in a school zone. There could be children out of your view.

* Watch for school buses and be ready to stop as you approach a drop-off zone. The blinking yellow lights are an indicator that the bus is about to stop.

* Make sure your child knows where to safely cross the street. Go with them before school starts and show them the safe route to school. Look for the crossing guards.

* Have your child look both ways before crossing a street or driveway, even at designated crosswalks.

Consistently following these guidelines will make for good, safe habits.