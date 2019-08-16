412th Test Wing Warrior Spotlight

Member: Christopher Benner

Unit: 412th Civil Engineer Squadron

Job: Munitions Maintenance Mechanic

Congratulations to Christopher Benner, this week’s 412th Test Wing’s Warrior Spotlight. Before coming to Edwards, Benner was a Marine combat engineer and served two combat deployments: Iraq in 2008 and Afghanistan in 2010. Benner was also previously at the Defense Logistics Agency in Barstow, Calif. Here at Edwards, Benner is assigned to the 412th CES as a munitions maintenance mechanic and is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and delivering munitions. He has an associate’s degree in fire technology and is looking forward to completing his bachelor’s degree in business management and becoming a certified munitions inspector.