412th Test Wing Warrior Spotlight

Member: Tech. Sgt. Brian Penka

Unit: 412th Test Wing, Air Force Plant 42

Job: Standardization and Evaluation

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Brian Penka, this week’s 412th Test Wing’s Warrior Spotlight. Penka’s first duty station was Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. He was then assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Md. He has been deployed Kosovo in 2010. Penka’s five-year goals include: being promoted to master sergeant, testing for senior master sergeant; working towards a Master’s Degree, have a few more children, and living on the East Coast.