Team Edwards member loses life in parachute accident

A member of Team Edwards lost his life Sept. 10, 2019, during a training parachute accident.

Staff Sgt. Adam Erickson, 29, was killed during a routine military proficiency jump.

Erickson, of Ojai, Calif., joined the U.S. Air Force in November 2011 and had served almost 8 years.

Erickson served in Qatar in 2016 as part of the Joint Personnel Recovery Center and in 2019 in Romania as the Jumpmaster and Operations liaison.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Adam touched many lives during his time here and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers,” said Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, commander, 412th Test Wing.

Erickson received the Air Force Commendation medal and twice received the Air Force Achievement medal.