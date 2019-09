The Air Force Wildland Fire Branch in coordination with the 412th Environmental Division and Fire and Emergency Services conducted prescribed burns Sept. 5-16, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

The prescribed burn removed old decadent fuels susceptible to wildfire, and for habitat restoration at Piute Ponds at the southwest corner of Edwards. The burns thinned out Tully grass, which is considered an invasive species and competes with native species for natural resources.