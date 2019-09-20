Edwards AFB celebrates Air Force birthday with Ball

VIDEO
Team Edwards celebrated the Air Force’s 72nd birthday by holding their annual Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019.
Speakers at the event included Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and guest speaker Mark Stucky, Director of Flight Test and Lead Test Pilot for Virgin Galactic.
Air Force Test Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, and Airman 1st Class Liam Paul, the most-junior Airman in attendance, cut the Air Force Birthday cake during the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)
A C-17 aircraft serves as a backdrop for the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)
Coffee4Vets president Juan Blanco and his wife, Atherine, dance during the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)
Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center Commander, address Team Edwards during the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Giancarlo Casem)
Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, addresses ball attendees during the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)
Ball-goers dance during the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)
The Air Force Band of the West perform at the 2019 Air Force Ball at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019. (Air Force photograph by Matt Williams)