Wingman Sports Day is coming

To continue the conversations started during the Resiliency Tactical Pause and build connections with coworkers and colleagues, Edwards Air Force Base is hosting the Wingman Sports Day and Resiliency Check-In, Oct. 15.

Events will kick off at the Youth Center Soccer Field, near Bldg. 5210, at 8 a.m., with troop muster at 7:45 a.m.

Multiple sporting events will take place at various locations throughout the base. A blood drive will also take place at the Oasis Community Center Coyote Conference Room from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A screening of the film, “The Last Full Measure,” will be held at the base theater at 1 p.m., Sports Day winners will be announced following the movie presentation. A no-host celebration for everyone will be at Club Muroc at 4 p.m.

To enhance game play, the installation has been divided into teams (look below in “Team made up of” column). Listed unit point of contact has the list to create competition/tournament teams to earn points, or participate in an individual sport to earn points for their team. Email or call unit POC to sign up today; space is limited.

Participants can pick from:

5K Fun Run/Walk

Tug-of-War (teams of 8)

Corn Hole

Kickball (teams of 11)

Soccer (teams of 7)

3-on-3 Basketball*

Volleyball* (team of 6)

Dodgeball* (team of 6)

Walleyball (teams of 4)

Disc Golf

Wellbeats Group Fitness Fusion Classes

Walk for Time/Distance

Team Spirit Awards

Even your regular gym workout will earn points until noon (sign in the morning of at gym)

Giving Blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive (0700-1300) @ Oasis Community Center will earn you the most points (15 points per pint).

Visit www.redcrossblood.org and search: “wingman” in “Find a Drive” to book appointment, or call Bob Woodall 661-477-9138.

* Championship Tournament at 11 a.m. Come cheer your teammates on!

Team size is limited and are first-come, first-served. Be sure to wear sunscreen and bring your personal water bottle to stay hydrated.

Uniform of the Day: Civilian — proper fitness attire and footwear required. Unit clothing highly encouraged

FAQ

1. If I’m Matrixed to a CFT what team am I on?

You are on the team you are matrixed to.

2. Can I be on more than one tournament team?

We recommend no. If your team keeps winning, you’ll keep playing.

3. If my team is eliminated, can I participate in other activities to earn points?

YES! Feel free to walk around the track, donate blood, or check to see if there’s room at a Wellbeats Group Fitness Class.

4. Can I do more than one activity during the morning?

YES! You can mix and match as much as you like. Most activities (non-tournament) start on the hour. For example, 5K Fun Run/Walk followed by Scavenger Hunt or Corn Hole followed by Disc Golf.

If you are interested in volunteering (volunteers earn team points, too!), contact the Community Support Coordinator at 661-275-4543 for details.

Let the games begin!