Looking for new the best; U.S. Space Force trains first class of recruiters

Since its establishment on Dec. 20, 2019, the U.S. Space Force has made great strides in becoming the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. military.

Air Force airmen have become Space Force Guardians, and Air Force bases have become Space Force bases.

The latest in this continual growth saw future Space Force recruiters gather at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 9-13 for a training course.

Being the newest of the U.S. Armed Forces branches, it is important to begin growing a vast group of intellectually trained Guardians to protect the nation. To begin that journey, Space Force must train a group of recruiters to scout for Guardians, as scouting for Guardians will be very intricate.

“What you do as recruiters is critical for both the Air Force and the Space Force,” said Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander.

Space Force provides robust support to the joint force through careful organization, equipping and training.

Beginning the recruiters’ training, the future recruiters discussed virtually with Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, about the criticality of recruiting high quality Guardians that will succeed and exceed while serving the nation and the space mission.

“Finding people who are interested in protecting space for future generations is what we need to build our Space Force,” said Thomas.

A small group of Air Force non-commissioned officers were personally chosen from their leadership at Vandenberg Space Force Base to become the first recruiters for the U.S. Space Force.

“We’re here to give you knowledge on what Space Force wants and needs, how to incorporate Guardians within the joint force, and to expand on the importance of why we are a force within itself,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Mondragon, 533rd Training Squadron instructor.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Mondragon and Master Sgt. Mark Sheetenhelm, 533rd Training Squadron superintendent, hosted the five-day recruiter training. Mondragon and Sheetenhelm guided insightful discussions, completed group tours around base, and discussed the importance of space history, the mission behind Space Force, and the importance of the NCO’s new roles as Space Force recruiters.

“The Space Force depends on our future recruiters to select top-of-the-line Guardians to strengthen our force,” said Thomas.

Due to the smaller size of the U.S. Space Force, requirements to become a Guardian are stricter and primarily focused on certain jobs and aptitudes.

“I really think you [the recruiters] can help us build the diverse and inclusive workforce that we need,” said Burt.

Recruiting Guardians and building a strong foundation within the Space Force is critical for supporting the nation through its newest space capabilities. Having a dedicated corps of specially trained recruiters is pivotal to the success of recruitment efforts.

Visit airforce.com/spaceforce for more information on the Space Force’s mission, how to join and more.







