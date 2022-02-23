Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Karcher North America, Aurora, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $158,213,584 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract under solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0002 for sweeper and scrubber equipment. Other contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation and awardees will compete for a portion of the maximum dollar value. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Colorado, with a Feb. 18, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8EC-21-D-0004).

Dominion Virginia Power, Fort Belvoir, Va., has been awarded a maximum $11,152,428 modification (P00278), incorporating the fifth prospective price redetermination to an existing 50-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8252) with no option periods for electric utility services. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 1, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2057 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Navy

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a not-to-exceed $48,344,578 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract. This contract provides developmental design and risk reduction engineering efforts for airborne very low frequency systems modernization in support of Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) program capability requirements. This risk reduction effort is to meet requirements for the very low frequency integration into a C-130 aircraft. Specifically, this contract provides non-recurring engineering effort to address size, weight, and power cooling in the components, systems, subsystems, or weapons replaceable assembly, model based systems engineering development, weight reduction analysis, cyber security risk assessment, and logistics analysis. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (90 percent); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0045).

Pacific Shipyards International LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $16,423,139 cost-plus-award-fee modification to exercise an option to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2310 for the accomplishment of post shakedown availability for one Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer (DDG 121). Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,764,621 (66 percent); and fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,613,409 (28 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Frontier Technology Inc.,* Beavercreek, Ohio, is awarded a $13,716,122 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N64267-20-D-0041 to exercise option period two for the accomplishment of innovative airborne systems life cycle planning and analysis. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,731,526 (84 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $520,938 (16 percent) will be obligated at time of award on task order N6426722F4002 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Compass Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $9,999,704 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0145) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0012). This order provides research and development in support of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Prototype System Division and continuation of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III Topic N201-015 titled, ìAutonomous and Intelligent Aircraft Maintenance Technologies.î This order also includes further development, testing, and evaluation of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance artificial intelligence/machine learning/augmented reality systems. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,818 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., is awarded an $8,097,773 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5202) to exercise options for ship installation of the Navyís AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (26 percent); Everett, Wash., (23 percent); Norfolk, Va., (19 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (14 percent); San Diego, Calif., (13 percent); Bath, Maine (1 percent); Manassas, Va., (1 percent); Mayport, Fla., (1 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,050,840 (83 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,007,802 (17 percent) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: The contract modification announced on Dec. 28, 2021, for $492,685,342 to Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, to exercise options to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers has been amended to $2,184,666,887.

*Small business