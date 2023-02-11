fbpx
Defense

Ceremony commemorates 72 years since Battle of Hill 180

by Aerotech News
Army photograph by Pfc. Gregory Menke
A statue of Capt. Lewis Millet sits near the memorial site of the Battle of Hill 180 on Osan Air Base, South Korea. The base held its annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony Feb. 2, 2023.

Seventy-two years ago, Soldiers fixed bayonets and charged up Hill 180 through vicious opposing gun fire during the Korean War.

On Feb. 7, 1951, during Operation Thunderbolt, Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180.

Army photograph by Pfc. Gregory Menke
Soldiers assigned to 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade render a 21-gun salute during the annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. The annual ceremony commemorates the Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet. Nine Soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the what is also known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill, Feb. 7, 1951.

While under fire, Millet recalled an enemy document he previously read during World War II claiming American troops were unwilling to engage in close quarter combat. Under Millet’s command, the Soldiers of Company E proved the document wrong.

“We’re going up the hill. Fix bayonets! Charge! Everyone goes with me!” shouted Millet as he led the assault up the machine gun fire-swept hill.

Army photograph by Pfc. Gregory Menke
Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, Eighth Army deputy commanding general, operations, pays his respects with a salute during the annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. South Korean and American military representatives and distinguished guests attended the ceremony, which honors the battle on Feb. 7, 1951, during the Operation Thunderbolt. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E led by Capt. Lewis Millet were near Osan when they came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed. Millett was presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known also as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

In honor of the nine Soldiers who perished during the battle, Osan Air Base hosts an annual Battle of Hill 180 ceremony. This year’s commemoration was held Feb. 2. Attendees payed their respects with the laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute carried out by Soldiers of the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

Army photograph by Pfc. Gregory Menke
A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cohort bows his head during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. The ceremony was also attended by South Korean and American military representatives and distinguished guests. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet into the battle. Millet was presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill. Nine Soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle on Feb. 7, 1951.

The Eighth Army Band provided music for the event.

Also known as “Battle of Bayonet Hill,” the exact location of Hill 180 has been the subject of some debate. Osan Air Base holds the annual ceremony and is home to the U.S. Air Force’s 7th Air Force and 51st Fighter Wing. Eighth Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade is based out of Osan and the 3rd Battlefield Coordination Detachment, which falls under U.S. Army Pacific, also makes the air base its home.

Army photograph by Pfc. Gregory Menke
South Korean and American military officials along with distinguished guests stand in honor of the U.S. National Anthem during the 72nd annual Battle of Hill 180 Ceremony at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2023. “Bayonet Hill” as it was also called, was the last major bayonet charge in American military history, according to the organizers of the memorial ceremony. Nine soldiers and approximately 100 enemy fighters were killed during the battle. Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by Capt. Lewis Millet who was later presented the Medal of Honor July 15, 1951, by President Harry Truman for his actions during what would become known as the Battle of Bayonet Hill.

For his actions, Millet was presented the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman and Company E earned the nickname “Cold Easy Steel” from that battle.

