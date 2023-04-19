Headlines — April 19

News

Air Force base in document leaks case loses intel mission

The Air Force is investigating how a lone airman could access and distribute possibly hundreds of highly classified documents, and in the meantime has taken away the intelligence mission from the base where the leaks took place, Air Force leaders said April 18.

Are US special operations forces in Ukraine? Yes, but not in combat

The presence of special operators at the embassy in Ukraine was first revealed by one of the classified documents that were allegedly leaked by Airman 1st Class Jack Douglas Teixeira.

South Korea’s Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, signaling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time.

Business

Lockheed: F-35 upgrade delays will lead to fewer 2023 deliveries

Lockheed Martin may not be able to deliver as many F-35s as it had hoped this year due to delays involving the fighters’ upcoming Technology Refresh 3 upgrades.

Northrop Grumman passes key review for new transport satellites

Northrop Grumman’s design for the Space Development Agency’s next batch of communication satellites passed a critical review in March, the company said in a statement April 18.

China reveals new details of Raytheon, Lockheed sanctions

China announced the sanctions in February but gave few details then.

Sikorsky won’t sue US Army after GAO rejected protest over future helo

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky said April 18 it won’t sue the U.S. Army after the Government Accountability Office rejected its protest of the service’s decision to choose Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.

Defense

Navy long-range plan shows minimal growth in many warship programs

The U.S. Navy’s fleet would never reach the statutorily required 355 ships under two of the three scenarios outlined in the service’s latest long-range shipbuilding plan.

Space Force sees increase in foreign military sales requests

As countries look to strengthen their space capabilities, the U.S. Department of Defense is fielding more requests for the Space Force to export satellites and other capabilities.

Pentagon: yes, we are still lagging behind China’s hypersonics

House Armed Services Committee members grilled Pentagon leaders April 18 on why the U.S. military continues to lag behind China in developing hypersonic missiles and defenses that can counter the next-generation ordnance.

B-1B Lancers fight with and against Indian air force in historic first

For the first time, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers are taking part in the famed Cope India air combat exercise.

Veterans

Veterans can wait weeks to get VA help for drug and alcohol abuse

Substance abuse problems among veterans are on the rise, but it can take weeks or months to access care through the Department of Veterans Affairs because of a confusing morass of bureaucratic hoops, according to advocates who testified before Congress on April 18.

Vet Affairs agency looking for volunteers to study Gulf War Syndrome

Veterans Affairs officials will launch a new five-year study into Gulf War Syndrome in an effort to better define and explain the symptoms for the mysterious illness.