Headlines — April 21

News

US defense secretary forecasts Sweden will join NATO by mid-July

In its bid to join NATO, Sweden may cross the finish line in time for the transatlantic alliance’s next summit in mid-July, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the start of a bilateral meeting with his Swedish counterpart here April 19.

Republican effort to undo VA abortion rule fails in Senate

Senate rejected 51-48 the bid to scrap the expanded services.

US pledges a new $325 million arms shipment to Ukraine

The Pentagon plans to send another $325 million tranche of artillery, anti-armor weapons and other military aid to Ukraine as the embattled country considers a spring offensive against Russian troops, a U.S. defense official said April 19.

Wagner Group leader calls for end to Russia’s ‘special military operation’

“Putin’s Chef” says Russia accomplished its mission.

Business

Raytheon’s Patriot missiles arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defense minister said April 19 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war.

Lockheed to fit electronic warfare kit on Strykers, plan for AMPVs

The U.S. Army tapped Lockheed Martin to fit a combined cyber, electronic warfare and signals intelligence system on Stryker combat vehicles and come up with a plan for doing so on the new troop-carrying Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle.

Defense

Army warns it could lose $5.3 billion if Congress doesn’t pass budget

The U.S. Army will not be able to put $5.3 billion toward modernization efforts key to competing with China if Congress doesn’t pass a budget this year, the service secretary said in a April 19 House Armed Services Committee hearing.

USAF eyes September for next phase of re-engining B-52 bombers

The U.S. Air Force expects to seek a Milestone B decision on the program to put new engines on B-52H Stratofortress bombers in September.

USAF, Navy conduct ICBM test aboard nuclear command aircraft

The U.S. Air Force and Navy on April 19 morning conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in California using an airborne control center.

Veterans

VA Chief of Staff tapped to serve as department’s deputy secretary

Joe Biden on April 19 named Veterans Affairs Chief of Staff Tanya Bradsher as his pick to serve as the department’s second ranking official.

Scientists identify remains of Army sergeant killed in Korean War

Officials recently released information identifying the remains of a 22-year-old sergeant listed as missing in action during the Korean War.

Caregivers for severely disabled vets getting expanded mental health services as part of Biden order

An executive order signed April 18 by President Joe Biden will expand mental health services via telehealth for some caregivers of disabled veterans and suggests that the Department of Veterans Affairs broaden veterans’ access to its family caregiver program as well as home health services.

Veterans burned by for profit colleges fight for their lost GI Bill benefits

For thousands of veterans, their post-military lives have been disrupted by poor experiences at for-profit colleges accused of defrauding students.