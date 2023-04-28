Headlines — April 28

News

US to dock nuclear subs in SKorea for 1st time in 40 years

Presidents Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 signed an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years, a conspicuous show of support to Seoul amid growing concern about nuclear threats by North Korea, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Ukraine launches BRAVE1 tech cluster to boost military capability

The Ukrainian government on April 26 launched an initiative meant to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical in the war with Russia.

China’s Xi, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine war by phone

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone April 26 for the first time since Russia’s invasion, two months after Beijing said it wanted to act as a peace mediator in the war against Ukraine and after Xi visited Moscow last month.

DOD digs in: F-16s not a priority for Ukraine, despite Russian airpower

The Pentagon’s top civilian and military leaders for Europe reiterated to Congress that providing modern Western fighter jets like the F-16 to Ukraine is not an immediate priority for the Department of Defense — even as they warned that Russia’s air force remains a serious threat to the region.

Business

US military relies on one Louisiana factory. It blew up.

Decades of consolidation has left the Pentagon vulnerable to mishaps — including when the sole maker of a crucial type of gunpowder went offline.

Army evaluating future of heavy-lift helicopters

The U.S. Army has embarked on a study to consider a future heavy vertical lift aircraft, the director of Army Future Vertical Lift modernization told Defense News.

Boeing hit with fresh $245 million KC-46A charge, erasing defense sector’s Q1 profits

The troubled tanker’s charges are now up to over $7 billion as Boeing wrestles to get its fixed-price development contracts on track.

Defense

Warren grills Pentagon lawyers on lobbying by former defense officials

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., grilled Defense Department lawyers on April 26 over the “revolving door” between former Pentagon officials, military officers, lawmakers and congressional staff going on to lobby for the defense industry.

US Army evaluating radios for both Indo-Pacific and Europe

The U.S. Army is assessing its future distribution of radios and related gear that provide vital links to far-flung soldiers in both the Indo-Pacific and Europe.

Navy wants to sell off its troubled littoral combat ships to allies after just a few years in service

The service wants to kiss a half-dozen ‘little crappy ships’ goodbye in the coming years.

Veterans

VA gets new benefits chief after two years of waiting

The Senate on April 26 confirmed Joshua Jacobs as the next permanent head of Veterans Affairs’ benefits operations, filling the key department leadership post for the first time in more than two years.

Bill to expand cannabis research for vets’ pain fails in Senate

The proposal had bipartisan support earlier this year but was blocked by Republican senators on April 26.

Veterans decry spending cuts in Republican debt ceiling bill as House narrowly approves the controversial legislation

A bill to raise the debt ceiling narrowly passed the Republican-led House on April 26 despite protests from veterans and their allies on Capitol Hill who say the legislation will drastically slash health care for former service members.

Remains of South Korea Medal of Honor hero identified after 73 years

White House officials announced April 26 that military investigators have identified the remains of Medal of Honor recipient Army Cpl. Luther Story, killed during the Korean War and classified as missing for the last 73 years.