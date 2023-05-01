Headlines — May 1

News

U.S. Army grounds helicopter fleet for force-wide safety stand down

The Army announced the evening of April 28 that its pilots are grounded until they complete a mandatory safety training program in the wake of a series of deadly helicopter crashes.

US conducts first evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war

The U.S. has carried out its first evacuation of American citizens and permanent residents from Sudan since war broke out in the capital two weeks ago.

Russians seem to be baiting US jets to dogfight in Syria, general says

Russian pilots have begun buzzing American fighter jets over Syria in apparent invitations to dogfight, according to the three-star general in charge of U.S. air operations in the Middle East.

US Navy P-8 flies over Taiwan Strait, causing China to scramble

Chinaís Peopleís Liberation Army scrambled fighter jets to monitor a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon that flew over the Taiwan Strait April 28, according to U.S. and Chinese statements.

EU nations quarrel over where to buy fresh ammo for Ukraine

As the European Union figures out how to spend $1 billion on bullets and shells for Ukraine, the buildup of a massive weapons cash pile it will use is sparking debate about the bloc’s new-found appetite for arms purchases.

Business

More international forces to join US Army’s aviation experiment Edge

Now entering its third year, the U.S. Army plans to bring more international partners into the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise next month to improve the ability to connect, share information and execute missions together more seamlessly, according to the service’s two-star general in charge of aviation modernization.

Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract to Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for 126 F-35 multi-role aircraft to weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

Defense industry reports improving post-COVID supply chain

More than three years after the COVID pandemic began to upend supply chains around the world, some defense executives say they are starting to see signs of recovery.

Timeline revealed: Army, Bell flying towards FLRAA program of record in 2024

The Army chose the Bell-Textron bird based on a prototype, but an Army official predicted “very little” change for what soldiers will end up flying.

Key milestone for new Boeing trainer aircraft delayed to 2027

Boeing’s T-7A jet trainer aircraft is not expected to reach initial operational capability until spring 2027, three years later than originally planned, the Air Force said.



Defense

Army projects 2 year delay getting new engine into UH-60 fleet

The U.S. Army is predicting a nearly two-year delay getting its next-generation engine into UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters, the first aircraft in the fleet to receive the capability.

A-10s return to Middle East with a new mission, and a new weapon

Tensions with Iran, Russia have CENTCOM calling upon the venerable Warthog once again.

Air Force cracks open door on hypersonic ARRW, weeks after indicating it was shut

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told lawmakers April 27 that the service will make a decision on buying the hypersonic weapon after its prototyping phase concludes, a position seemingly at odds with testimony previously provided by the service’s acquisition lead.

Air Force navigation satellite experiment applying lessons from GPS

The U.S. Air Force Navigation Technology Satellite-3 — a flight experiment seven years in the making — is undergoing final tests ahead of a projected 2024 launch.

Veterans

Rising veteran disability claims could burn out VA staff

The good news is that veterans are making more claims than ever before, as they learn of new eligibility under burn pit legislation and more.