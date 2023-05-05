U.S. Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $217,615,343 undefinitized contract action for Taiwan MQ-9B SkyGuardian procurement. This contract provides for four MQ-9B unmanned air vehicles, two Certifiable Ground Control Stations, spares and support equipment. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed May 5, 2025. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Taiwan and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $107,426,104 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-23-C-2018).

Calspan Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., has been awarded a $50,643,267 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the Variable Stability In-Flight Simulator and Test Aircraft Support for the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. Work will be performed in Buffalo, N.Y., and is expected to be completed April 30, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,548,860 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9304-23-D-5000).

MilSup LLC, Las Vegas, Nev., has been awarded a $10,690,931 firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to previously awarded contract FA489021C0001 for RC/OC/WC-135 and E-4B Contract Aircrew Training and Courseware Development. The contract modification is for exercising Option Year Two. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $53,577,387. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds will be incrementally obligated in the amount of $10,179,269. The contracting activity is Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va.

U.S. Army

Advanced Technology Construction,* Tacoma, Wash., (W912EF-23-D-0008); Central Environmental Inc.,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912EF-23-D-0009); Los Alamos Technology Associates,* Albuquerque, N.M., (W912EF-23-D-0010); Macnak Construction Inc.,* Lakewood, Wash., (W912EF-23-D-0011); Northbank Civil and Marine Inc.,* Vancouver, Wash., (W912EF-23-D-0012); and Advanced American Construction, Inc.,* Portland, Ore., (W912EF-23-D-0022), will compete for each order of the $99,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design, construction, and repair of real property. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Washington, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA Inc., Arlington, Texas, was awarded a $27,300,000 firm-fixed-price contract for operational flight trainers, instructor pilot, and contractor logistics support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Saudi Arabia with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $27,300,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-C-0008).

Maloney-Odin JV,* Novato, Calif., was awarded a $26,963,537 firm-fixed-price contract for Folsom Dam dike construction. Bids were solicited via the Internet with five received. Work will be performed in Folsom, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 5, 2025. Fiscal 2018 civil work funds in the amount of $26,963,537 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-23-C-0015).

Defense Logistics Agency

NuStar Terminals Operations Partnership L.P., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $75,060,000 firm fixed price contract for fuel storage and services to receive, store, protect, and ship two grades of government-owned aviation turbine fuel (Jet A and Jet AA). This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four year base contract with one five year option period. Location of performance is Washington, with a July 11, 2027, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE60323C5007).

Gil Sewing Corp.,* Chicago, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $15,463,800 modification (P00009) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1467) with four one-year option periods for men’s uniform dress coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is May 6, 2024. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,247,500 modification (P00008) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1468) with four one-year option periods for men’s uniform dress trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and Tennessee, with a May 4, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla. (SPE607-23-D-0069, $23,324,479), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Nashville International Airport, Tenn., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Command

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is being awarded a $48,000,000, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92241-23-D-0006) to provide life-cycle contractor support for the AN/ZSQ-2 Forward Looking Infrared and Electro-Optical Sensor System for the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Technology Applications Program Office. This is a non-competitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The majority of the work will be performed in Fort Campbell, Ky., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $5,962,095 is being obligated on the first task order. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Commissary Agency

Military Produce Group LLC, Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $33,275,705 firm-fixed-price requirements type contract to provide fresh fruits and vegetable products for 29 commissaries located in the Defense Commissary Agency’s East Area (Maryland, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine). The award is for a 24-month base performance period beginning July 3, 2023. The award includes three one-year option periods. If all option periods are exercised, the contract will be completed July 9, 2028. Offerors were solicited on SAM.Gov and available to companies within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 311991 holders. Four proposals were received. The Defense Commissary Agency, Resale Contracting Division, Fort Lee, Va., is the contracting activity (HDEC0222D0005).

DNO Inc., Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded an $11,177,190 firm-fixed-price requirements type contract to provide fresh fruits and vegetable products for 13 commissaries located in the Defense Commissary Agency’s Central Area (Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri). The award is for a 24-month base performance period beginning July 3, 2023. The award includes three one-year option periods. If all option periods are exercised, the contract will be completed July 9, 2028. Offerors were solicited on SAM.Gov, and available to companies within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 311991 holders. Four proposals were received. The Defense Commissary Agency, Resale Contracting Division, Fort Lee, Va., is the contracting activity (HDEC0222D0006).

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $16,555,982 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0436) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for non-recurring engineering in support of the redesign of the MQ-4C Triton aircraft Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Airborne Recorder (BAR), the BAR ground station, and the test aircraft radar BAR due to diminishing manufacturing sources for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (53 percent); San Francisco, Calif., (40 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (5 percent); and Chantilly, Va., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,555,982 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $9,948,433 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and waterfront support for the MK 45 gun mount. The contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,234,366. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va,m (25 percent); San Diego, Calif., (25 percent); Louisville, Ky., (15 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (15 percent); Mayport, Fla., (10 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (5 percent); and Yokosuka, Japan (5 percent); and is expected to be completed by April 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2028. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $687,934 (78 percent); and fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $188,799 (22 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-5300).

*Small business