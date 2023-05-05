Headlines — May 5

News

US, Philippines vow joint defense ‘anywhere in the South China Sea’

The U.S. and the Philippines unveiled guidance on Wednesday to modernize their alliance in the face of an increasingly assertive China, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits Washington this week.

Real or not, reported Kremlin drone attack unsettles Russia

As Russian officials tell it, two Ukrainian drones flew into the very heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness, reaching the Kremlin before they were shot down at the last minute.

EU pledges over $1 billion to refresh its arms factories for Ukraine

The European Union committed $500 million ($553 million) on May 3 to beefing up the bloc’s ammunition production lines to better supply Ukraine, saying member states would match the sum with individual contributions.

Business

Raytheon, Lockheed to compete for Space Force satellite ground system

The Space Force selected teams led by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to develop competing ground-control systems to operate its next generation of secure communication satellites.

US cyber leaders look to AI to augment network activities

The increasing intricacy of military networks and the digital savvy of other world powers is making artificial intelligence and related programs more desirable for U.S. cyber leaders.

US defense contractors want deeper cooperation with Taiwan

A delegation of United States defense contractors and a former senior leader of the U.S. Marine Corps pledged the beginning of deeper cooperation with Taiwan on May 3.

Industry devises plans to keep helicopter fleet capable for decades

Companies that manufacture the U.S. Army’s helicopter fleet are devising plans to modernize the aircraft — now reaching 40 years old — in order to keep them flying for decades more.

As USAF considers a blended-wing body tanker, new startup reveals its concept

As the Air Force embarks on what is likely to be a lengthy process of developing the Next Generation Air Refueling System (NGAS) to help recapitalize its aerial refueling fleet, the service is placing what Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has described as a “premium on survivability” on future tankers.

Defense

Fleet Forces chief wants to make a smaller Navy more lethal

The head of U.S. Fleet Forces Command operates a fleet smaller than the Navy planned, due to delays in ship and submarine construction and maintenance.

Pentagon set to implement law requiring them to provide mental health services after lengthy delay

The Pentagon is set to implement a law that requires them to provide mental health services for troops after a delay of more than a year, according to a defense official with knowledge of the matter.

Army hits 2-year delay in plan to outfit UH-60 Black Hawks with new ITEP engine

“In an effort … to push schedule, we did not have any slack in our schedule and that’s no way to manage developmental programs,” said the Program Executive Officer for Aviation, Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie.

Ratio of fighters to bombers may shift toward bombers in the future

The Air Force may shift its fighter-to-bomber ratio more toward bombers and longer-range platforms in the future — but not soon, because the B-21 production line is only set up for “modest” production rates, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 2.