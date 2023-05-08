U.S. Navy

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $482,300,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized modification (P00064) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0015). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of four CMV-22B (Lot 27) aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30.08 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (15.22 percent); Amarillo, Texas (12.73 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3.33 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (2.55 percent); Park City, Utah (2.2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1.33 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (1.15 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (27.49 percent); and various locations outside the CONUS (3.92 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $213,770,836 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

American Electronics Warfare Associates Inc.,* California, Md., is awarded a $248,228,343 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide technical support services for the research, design, development, and associated engineering in support of battlespace simulation and distributed simulation requirements for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department. These efforts include research, development, and maintenance of battlespace simulation tools, application of battlespace simulation tools to specific customer requirements, research and development of warfare scenarios, development and integration of battlespace entity models and behaviors, and support for delivered battlespace products. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in May 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside, one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the Md., activity (N0042123D0005).

L3Harris Telemetry & RF Products (L3 T&RF), San Diego, Calif., (N0003923D4000), is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with maximum potential value of $84,950,000 for Small Form Factor Weapons Attritable Radio Multi-Mode (SWARMM) Family 1 (SF1) radio products and services. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Under authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Only One Responsible Source, this contract was not competitively procured via the System for Award Management (SAM) website. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. The ordering period for this contract is through May 2026. Naval Information Warfare System Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting authority.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee, not-to-exceed $37,000,207 undefinitized order to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-2324 for the procurement of dry docking long lead time material for the DDG 1000/1001 build yard modernization period. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,103,153 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Miss., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2324).

The Johnson-McAdams Firm P.A.,* Greenwood, Miss., is awarded a not-to-exceed $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer design and related services at various locations under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast. This contract provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build requests for proposals. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVFAC Southeast area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by May 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on sam.gov, with 17 offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity. (N69450-23-D-0013)

U.S. Air Force

Solid State Scientific Corp., Hollis, N.H., has been awarded a $186,909,765 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Air Force Virtual Private Cloud. This contract provides for the creation, development, sustainment, and modernization of the Air Force Weather Virtual Private Cloud infrastructure utilizing Service Platform as a Service. Work will be performed in Hollis, N.H., and is expected to be completed May 5, 2028. This award is the result of a sole-source Small Business Innovation Research Phase III acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $25,650,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-23-C-B015).

General Dynamic Information Technology, Inc., Falls Church, Va., has been awarded a $137,861,955 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for service required to develop and sustain the system-of-systems Special Warfare Assault Kit. This contract provides support for the special warfare acquisition growth and refresh, Guardian Angel and tactical air control party modernization programs. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed June 15, 2033. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Bulgaria, India, Bahrain, Bosnia, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, Estonia, Kenya, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Latvia. This single-award contract the result of a competitive source-selection acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8629-23-D-5031).

Siler SCF JV LLC, Clairfield, Tenn., (FA4418-23-D-0004); Outside The Box LLC, Richmond, Va., (FA4418-23-D-0005); A-Plus K&K JV Inc., Newberry, Mich., (FA4418-23-D-0009); Hightower Construction Co., Inc., North Charleston, S.C., (FA4418-23-D-0007); and Ashford Leebcor Enterprises V LLC, Williamsburg, Va., (FA4418-23-D-0008), have been awarded a $96,000,000 multiple-award, not-to-exceed, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity for all labor, equipment, materials, transportation, supervision and testing to accomplish a broad range of multi-disciplinary, maintenance, repair and minor construction projects. Work will primarily be performed at Joint Base Charleston – Air Base, S.C., Joint Base Charleston – Weapons Station, S.C., Defense Fuel Supply Point, S.C., and Short Stay Recreational Area, S.C., and is expected to be completed Nov. 14, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and 12 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $7,635,429 and fiscal 2023 decentralized facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization funds in the amount of $8,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The 628th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 4, 2023)

Defense Health Agency

Veteran Information Technologies LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a firm-fixed-price delivery order (HT001523F0059) in the amount of $22,478,098. This is a new equipment purchase to support the Program Executive Office Defense Health Management System mission. The scope of work is the procurement of brand name peripheral support hardware devices for connection to Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS. This suite of commercial hardware items consists of items from various brand name manufacturers as well as some non-brand name hardware items. These specific items provide a unique function that are specific to the ACAT I, MHS GENESIS. The distinctive features in the software connections make the items explicitly compatible with MHS GENESIS. These items will be supplied to the following facilities: James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Wright Patterson Medical Center, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Ireland Army Health Clinic, Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, and Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic. This contract provided a fair opportunity with five offers received. It has an estimated delivery date of 45 days after contract award. The contract will be funded with fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minn., was awarded a one-year, firm-fixed-price bridge contract (HT001123C0072) in the amount of $15,000,000 for Global Nurse Advice Line support services. The Global Nurse Advice Line (NAL) is a service to Military Health System (MHS) eligible beneficiaries. The Global NAL will provide access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The NAL also offers customer service and care coordination services to include, provider locator support, specified military treatment facility appointing services, urgent care referral submissions, and customized military treatment facility transfers to support the military treatment facility’s capability for eligible MHS beneficiaries. The Global NAL requires access and interoperability with existing military applications and systems including the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, Composite Health Care System, and the new electronic health record called MHS GENESIS. Access and interoperability will allow for eligibility verification of NAL callers, and the ability to book primary care appointments, submit urgent care referrals, book appointments for the Red Hill Clinic in Hawaii, and document the NAL encounters. Other capabilities include the ability to provide real-time information sharing, business intelligence, reporting, and archiving of documented call encounters at a corporate, regional, and local level. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds are obligated to establish and fully fund the first three months of the one-year bridge contract Line Items 0001-0008 from March 18, 2023, through June 17, 2023. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Army

Tidewater Inc.,* Elkridge, Md., was awarded a $20,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Reserve Command facility investment services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-23-D-6041).

Anderson Contracting LLC,* Yazoo City, Miss., was awarded a $10,922,460 firm-fixed-price contract for flood control and channel improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Greenwood, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,922,460 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-23-C-0008).

Plateau Software Inc., Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $9,900,000 contract for planning and training support services for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center. Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 8, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-23-D-0066).

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $9,906,000 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1472) with two one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform trunks. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are New Jersey, Illinois, Minnesota and Colorado, with a May 18, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $8,748,919 modification (P00008) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D2-19-D-0070) with four one-year option periods for finasteride tablets. This is a fixed- price requirements contract. Location of performance is New York, with a May 28, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0076, $28,543,033), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Miss., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support LLC, Orlando, Fla., (SPE607-23-D-0075, $21,223,982), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Midland International Airport, Texas, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0073, $16,634,965), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Roswell International Air Center, N.M., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0077, $8,817,117) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Tupelo Regional Airport, Miss., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

*Small business

**Mandatory source