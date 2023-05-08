Lockheed Martin Space realigns to enhance speed, effectiveness

Lockheed Martin announced on May 4, 2023, that its Space business is making changes order to promote greater effectiveness in delivering on customer missions, support growth and innovation, and create stronger collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

The realignment follows the recent establishment of Lockheed Martin Space’s Ignite organization, an innovation hub for rapid capability development.

“With an eye toward the future and building on our current business momentum, these changes position us to deliver end-to-end solutions for today’s mission demands and well into the future,” said Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Space. “I’m both excited about this next chapter and confident in our team’s ability to unlock new and enhanced impact for our customers.”

What is changing?

As Space capabilities continue to be a critical enabler within the battlespace and global economy, the industry is seeing significant movement in customer requirements, a renewed competitive environment, and a shift in the pace and urgency to address emerging threats.

To meet these needs, Lockheed Martin Space will transition from five lines of business to three, better enabling the business to deliver 21st Century Security capabilities and pursue innovation, exploration and discovery missions.

* Commercial Civil Space will continue to include scientific discovery and exploration missions, while focusing on space infrastructure development.

* National Security Space will be a new line of business that incorporates classified and defense portfolios, aligning programs that support military space, mission solutions and special programs customers.

* Strategic and Missile Defense Systems will continue to include strategic deterrence, missile defense and hypersonic programs.

This new National Security Space team will be led by Vice President and General Manager Maria Demaree, who holds a proven track record leading Lockheed Martin Space’s classified and defense portfolio and brings companywide experience across domains and customer missions. Her experience also includes leading Lockheed Martin’s enterprise JADC2 corporate initiative, in which Demaree oversees the ongoing imperative for modernized capabilities enabling customers to sense, make sense and act quickly — regardless of their branch of service. In this capacity, she leads the development of an integrated product strategy across the company’s business areas.

During this transition, Johnathon Caldwell, vice president and general manager of Military Space, and Stacy Kubicek, vice president and general manager of Mission Solutions, will remain in their current roles and serve as strategic advisers working closely with Demaree on the creation and shaping of the new National Security Space organization.

Lockheed Martin Space will also stand up a Product Center focused on driving affordability and marketability of Lockheed Martin Space products for internal and external customers. Mike Patton, who previously ran Lockheed Martin Space Operations and brings a career in production expertise from GE, will lead it.

Lockheed Martin Space will transition into this new organizational alignment over the coming months.