U.S. Air Force

Copper River Infrastructure Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4419-23-D-0002); PWE Inc., Lawton, Okla., (FA4419-23-D-0003); CCI General Contractors LLC Altus, Okla., (FA4419-23-D-0004); KOMAN Sustainable Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA4419-23-D-0005); and Pono Aina Management LLC, Norman, Okla., (FA4419-23-D-0006), have collectively been awarded a multi-year $47,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity construction contract. This multiple award construction contract will be utilized to execute a broad range of maintenance, repair, and minor construction projects on real property at Altus Air Force Base, Okla., Vance AFB, Okla., Sheppard AFB, Texas, and Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., and is expected to be completed by June 15, 2028, and is the result of a competitive acquisition with 10 offers received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the total amount of $521,452 will be obligated at the time of award. The 97th Contracting Squadron Altus AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $36,138,347 contract for Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI). This contract seeks to establish the ability to communicate with military platforms via multiple commercial space internet constellations in various orbital regimes using common user terminal and hardware elements. Work will be performed in McKinney and is expected to be completed by March 6, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition under the DEUCSI Advanced Research Announcement Open Two Step Solicitation. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $15,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-23-C-9312).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $35,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee ceiling increase modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8651-22-D-A009. This contract provides for continued research and development to investigate advanced missile sub-system components to support the Compact Air-to-Air Missile and Extended Range Air-to-Air Missile Systems. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $44,800,000. Funding will be provided on the task order level. Work will be performed at St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2027. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $11,894,400 time and materials task order for the continued development of the Nuclear Planning and Execution Recapitalization software application. Work will be performed in Bellevue, Neb., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2024. This award is the result of a fair opportunity exception and involves no foreign military sales. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,223,000; and fiscal 2023 and 2024 Air Force research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,446,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA2217-23-F-8527).

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $7,730,690 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for sustainment support for the prototype Band 8 Reactivation hardware for the B-1B. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Ga., Warner Robins, Ga., and Owego, N.Y., and is expected to be completed May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,730,690 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-23-F-0012).

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sykesville, Md., is awarded a $34,718,114 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for finalizing the development of the Advanced Recovery Control (ARC) upgrade for engineering change proposal I-ARC-0518, as well as establishes the construction of ARC prototype systems in support of requirements verification, to include design verification and environmental testing and provides engineering and test support for validation for the Navy Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Department. Work will be performed in Sykesville, Md., (77 percent); Thorofare, N.J., (10 percent); Danbury, Conn., (3 percent); Passaic, N.J., (2 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,113,310; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $560,904 will be obligated at time of award, $560,904 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833523C0248).

Zapata Group Inc.,* Charlotte, N.C., is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for architect-engineer design and related services. This contract provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of responsibility and will be completed by June 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on SAM.gov, with 17 offers received. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-23-D-0018).

Vigor Marine LLC,* Portland, Ore., is awarded a $27,937,090 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C4032) for a 165-calendar day shipyard availability for the post shakedown availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205). This contract includes a base period and 12 options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $29,780,233. Work will be performed in Portland, Ore., beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 12, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $27,937,090 are obligated for fiscal 2024 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was solicited as full and open competition with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and two offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded a $22,037,728 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of eight OE-120/UPX antenna group systems (seven for the Navy, and one for government of Canada); six OE-120 retrofit kits for the Navy; two OE-120 installation and checkout kits for the Navy; and two OE-120 delta installation and checkout kits (one for the Navy, and one for the government of Australia). The antenna group supports a wide range of systems, including identification friend or foe, secondary surveillance radar and air traffic control radar. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,684,733; fiscal 2023 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,191,018; fiscal 2023 procurement (Defense) funds in the amount of $2,397,006; fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,397,006; fiscal 2022 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,794,012; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $2,573,503 will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0052).

Complete Parachute Solutions Inc.,* Deland, Fla., is awarded a $11,909,208 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders for the procurement of military free fall support services in support of Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, Virginia Beach, Va. Services include the procurement of fully-qualified accelerated free fall instructors, parachute riggers, contractor personnel who are capable of providing the required instructional support, parachute rigging / quality assurance inspection, and training services associated with the delivery of the course of instruction. The contract will include a two-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $14,886,510. The base ordering period is anticipated to begin June 2023 and is expected to be completed by June 2025; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by December 2025. All work will be performed in Coolidge, Arizona. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source procurement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-23-D-0035).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., San Jose, Calif., was awarded a $16,620,812 modification (P00028) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0072 for the Bradley Active Protection System. Work will be performed in San Jose, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $16,620,812 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

NISOU LGC JV II LLC,* Detroit, Mich.,, was awarded a $12,634,173 firm-fixed-price contract to build an F-16 mission training center facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Eastover, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 11, 2025. Fiscal 2019, 2020, and 2022 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $12,634,173 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, S.C., is the contracting activity (W50S95-23-C-0001).

Pond Constructions Inc., Peachtree Corners, Ga., was awarded a $9,215,640 modification (P00002) to contract W912DY-22-F-0266 for maintenance and minor repairs in the South Pacific region. Work will be performed in Peachtree Corners, Ga., Fresno, Calif., Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Kirtland AFB, N.M., Beale AFB, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Palmdale, Calif., Travis AFB, Calif., Luke AFB, Ariz., Vandenberg AFB, Calif., Edwards AFB, Calif., Port Hueneme, Calif., March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Creech AFB, Nev., Hill AFB, Utah, Cannon AFB, N.M., Reno, Nev., Nellis AFB, Nev., Tonopah, Nev., Gila Bend, Ariz., and Salt Lake City, Utah, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2024. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds in the amount of $9,215,640 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Ultradent Products Inc., South Jordan, Utah (SPE2DE-23-D0027, $22,500,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for dental consumable items for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-20-R-0007 and awarded June 10, 2021.

UPDATE: Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Mich., (SPE607-23-D-0109, $20,080,160), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Clinton Sherman Airport, Okla., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla., (SPE607-23-D-0090, $19,582,584), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Austin Bergstrom International Airport, Texas, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

* Small business