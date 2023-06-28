Veteran of the Day U.S. Air Force Veteran Cole Condiff

Cole Condiff was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1990. He attended Sachse High School, graduating in 2008. Afterward, he enrolled at Utah Valley University before moving to Spokane, Wash., to serve on a church mission. Two years later, he joined the Air Force.

Condiff began his military service in a combat control training program at the Combat Control School in Pope Army Field, N.C., graduating at the top of his class. Afterward, he was assigned to Hurlburt Field, Fla., and with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, 720th Special Tactics Group, 24th Special Operations Wing. He deployed to Africa in support of Operation Juniper Shield.

Condiff again served abroad a couple of years later, deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel. During his years of service, he assumed several Air Force roles, including free falling, scuba diving and air traffic control. He was promoted to staff sergeant in December 2017.

While completing a training exercise near Hurlburt Field in November 2019, Condiff fell from an aircraft from 1,500 feet above the ground. After an extensive, four-day search and rescue operation, the Coast Guard suspended its operations.

Condiff’s fellow service members, family and friends mourned his death. However, they also remembered his rich, unique life. The commander of his unit said that Condiff was a “man with deep-rooted beliefs who dedicated himself to God, our freedoms, peace and his family. He was a devoted family man within [the] squadron.” Hundreds of people attended his memorial service.

In his career, Condiff earned an Air Force Commendation Medal with a combat device as well as an Air Force Achievement Medal. At home, he is survived by his wife, Rachel, and two children, Quinn and Charley.

We honor his service.